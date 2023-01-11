Waseca Bluejays decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Austin Packers held out fine against the Waseca Bluejays. Waseca fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The hosting Bluejays took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Emma Keith .

The Packers tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Sarah Wangen scored.

The Bluejays took the lead early into the second period when Emma Keith found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Madelyn Malecha .

Emma Keith then tallied a goal as he scored again, five minutes into the period, making the score 3-1. McKenna Mortensen assisted.

Maizee Storey increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period.

Izabela Slectha increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Emma Keith.

Montanna Pumper increased the lead to 6-1 late in the third assisted by Emma Keith.

Coming up:

The Bluejays host Red Wing on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena. The Packers visit Winona to play the Winhawks on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.