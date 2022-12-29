Waseca Bluejays claim win on the road against Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

A close game saw the Waseca Bluejays just edge out the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Wednesday. The final score was 2-1.

The visiting Bluejays took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Maizee Storey .

Maizee Storey scored early into the second period.

Megan Gamble narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Caydance Hanson and Nina Luke .

Coming up:

The Bluejays play against Rochester Century/John Marshall on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Panthers will face Austin on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.