Warroad's Rylee Bartz is dominating in Minnesota, just as she did in North Dakota

WARROAD, Minn. — Rylee Bartz accomplished just about everything last season in North Dakota high school hockey.

She tallied 88 points for Fargo North-South, the most of any player in the state in nine years.

She scored 67 goals, the most on record. The final one was the double overtime winner in the state championship game against Fargo Davies. The score of the title game: 2-1. Bartz had both goals.

Bartz moved to Warroad ahead of this school year and is doing the same thing on the Minnesota side of the river.

The 5-foot-8 center leads the state in scoring with 97 points in 27 games as the Warriors head into Wednesday's state Class A quarterfinal game against Albert Lea (6 p.m., Xcel Energy Center). Warroad is the top seed and the favorite to bring home a second-straight state championship.

"(Winning) in North Dakota was super fun," said Bartz, a senior. "Now, getting to try to do it in Minnesota. . . hopefully I get to go back-to-back. It would be really fun."

Bartz's point total this season is staggering.

In the last nine years, only one player in the state has tallied more points in a season than Bartz's current total — Luverne's Kamryn Van Batavia had 127 a year ago.

She's just three points away from hitting 100 for the season — a mark only two Warrior players have ever reached. Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin (2003-04, 2004-05) and Holly Roberts (2004-05, 2005-06) both did it twice.

"There really isn't anything she's not good at," Warroad coach David Marvin said. "She can shoot it. She's been fantastic on faceoffs all year. At one point, she was around 80 percent. That's unheard of. We do faceoff plays because we're so successful with them.

"She's very quiet, but man, she's got a determination when the puck drops. It's really impressive. Where she came from, she had to do it (herself). Now, she has a lot of help, but she's bringing the same motor."

Bartz, a St. Thomas commit, has fit in on a dominant first line alongside a pair of Bemidji State recruits — left wing Talya Hendrickson and right wing Kate Johnson.

"They're awesome," Bartz said. "We've been able to build a lot of chemistry. It's super fun. When I have an off game, they're on to back me up."

Marvin said: "A lot of times, you can't put your three most talented players together, because there aren't enough pucks to go around. But it sure has worked."

Bartz is tied for sixth in the single-season Warroad record book for points with 97. Hendrickson (90 points) and Johnson (88) rank No. 11 and 12.

The big numbers are not because Warroad has been playing poor competition.

The Warriors have faced five of the eight state tournament-bound teams in Class AA. They've also played three of the Class A state tournament teams.

"We played a deep schedule," Marvin said.

The Warriors, winners of eight consecutive section titles, carry a 23-3-1 record to state. They've outshot their opponent in every game this season and have not lost to a Class A team yet.

They did have a couple of close ones, though. They edged No. 2 seed Proctor-Hermantown 3-2 and beat No. 3 seed Orono 3-1.

Marvin said the state tournament is a good opportunity for Warroad's depth players and experienced defenders to make a difference.

But he also knows he can count on his top line.

Bartz has tallied a point in every game this season.

"It's one of them every night," Marvin said. "Usually, it's all of them. Rylee has really pushed Kate and Talya to have their best seasons, and they've pushed Rylee. She's never had teammates like these two."

When it comes to place Bartz, Hendrickson and Johnson among Warroad's all-time greats, time will tell where they rank.

"We still measure a lot of things in championships," Marvin said. "Once you win one, then you can talk about where you rank all-time and that stuff. They're hungry for that. I think the three of them got slighted in Ms. Hockey, but there's a different trophy they'd rather have."

Warroad at-a-glance

Coach: David Marvin.

Record: 23-3-1.

Road to state: Beat EGF Senior High 9-2 in Section 8A semifinal, beat Crookston 8-0 in section final.

State history: Warroad has won three Class A state titles — 2010, 2011 and 2022. The Warriors also finished runner-up five times (2006, 2009, 2013, 2018 and 2019).

Top players: Sr. F Rylee Bartz 54 goals, 43 assists, 97 points, sr. F Talya Hendrickson 35-55—90, sr. Kate Johnson 33-55—88, sr. D Abby Chamernick 3-23—26, sr. D Cahlilah Lindquist 5-20—25, soph. F Kaiya Sandy 13-11—24, sr. F Lila Lanctot 14-9—23, sr. D Lexi Kirkeby 8-15—23, soph. D Katy Comstock 4-17—21, sr. G Kate Stephens 16-3-1, .898 save percentage, 1.63 goals-against average.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Albert Lea (18-7-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Xcel Energy Center.

Coach Marvin says: "Last year, we had a lot of motivation because of how many times we finished second. We need that same motivation this year to win it again. We have to want it more than anyone else."

Warroad's single-season point leaders

112 — Gigi Marvin, 2004-05

108 — Holly Roberts, 2004-05

103 — Gigi Marvin, 2003-04

100 — Holly Roberts, 2005-06

99 — Lisa Marvin, 2011-12

97 — Rylee Bartz, 2022-23

97 — Mariah Gardner, 2015-16

96 — Holly Roberts, 2003-04

95 — Lisa Marvin, 2012-13

93 — Kayla Gardner, 2011-12

90 — Talya Hendrickson, 2022-23

88 — Kate Johnson, 2022-23