High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Warroad wins back-to-back Class A state championships

The Warriors earn a 3-1 victory over third-seeded Orono to bring the girls program it's fourth ever state title

Orono vs Warroad_1317.jpg
Warroad players celebrate their State Title win against Orono Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 25, 2023 06:15 PM

ST. PAUL — The Warroad Warriors are back-to-back state girls hockey champions in Class A after posting a 3-1 win over third-seeded Orono on Saturday evening at the Xcel Energy Center. The victory gives the team it's fourth ever state title in girls hockey.

The Warriors gave themselves an early 1-0 lead as star forward Rylee Bartz (St. Thomas) skated down the wing on a two-on-one opportunity and ripped the puck clean past Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (Endicott). Talya Hendrickson (Bemidji State) earned the primary assist on the play to earn her 100th point of the season.

Just a few minutes later, the Spartans scored their lone goal of the game as sophomore Zoe Lopez shot a puck past Kate Stephens from the high slot.

Warroad doubled their lead in the second frame as Kate Johnson (Bemidji State) forced a turnover behind the Orono goal and passed the puck over to Hendrickson who scored from in front of the crease.

The Warriors netted a third goal as Kaiya Sandy used her speed to get to the puck all alone on a breakaway opportunity and slid it past netminder Dahl.

That would be all Warroad needed to earn their fourth ever state title, with the last one coming in 2022. The win marks the end of a very successful season for the 10 seniors on the roster and a win for head coach David 'Izzy' Marvin over his friend and former teammate Larry Olimb, the head coach at Orono.

Orono vs Warroad_0879.jpg
Warroad forward Kaiya Sandy (9) scores on Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Orono vs Warroad_1230.jpg
1/30: Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) watches a shot by Warroad forward Talya Hendrickson (13) go wide in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_1284.jpg
2/30: Warroad head coach David Marvinin talks with payers during a break against Orono late in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_1317.jpg
3/30: Warroad players celebrate their State Title win against Orono Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_1083.jpg
4/30: Warroad forward Talya Hendrickson (13) passes the puck in front of Orono forward Maddy Kimbrel (11) in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0879.jpg
5/30: Warroad forward Kaiya Sandy (9) scores on Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_1034.jpg
6/30: Orono forward Macy Rasmussen (23) is surround by Warroad players in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0999.jpg
7/30: Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) blocks a shot by Warroad forward Lila Lanctot (55) in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_1159.jpg
8/30: Warroad forward Talya Hendrickson (13) has her shot blocked by Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0920.jpg
9/30: Orono forward Macy Rasmussen (23) and Warroad forward Talya Hendrickson (13) battle for the puck in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0973.jpg
10/30: in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0840.jpg
11/30: Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) tries to steal the puck from Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0791.jpg
12/30: Warroad defender Cahlilah Lindquist (20) Skates with the puck against Orono in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0601.jpg
13/30: Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) celebrates her goal with teammates against Orono in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0567.jpg
14/30: Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) puts the puck over Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) to score in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0763.jpg
15/30: Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) takes a shot at Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0763.jpg
19/30: Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) takes a shot at Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0567.jpg
20/30: Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) puts the puck over Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) to score in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0601.jpg
21/30: Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) celebrates her goal with teammates against Orono in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0323.jpg
22/30: Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) celebrates her goal with teammates against Warroad in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0373.jpg
23/30: Orono forward Kali Schmidt (12) tries to push the puck past the glove of Warroad goaltender Kate Stephens (33) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0356.jpg
24/30: After her goal Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) gets a congratulatory mask bump from Orono defender Alex Paulsen (15) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0526.jpg
25/30: Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) stops a shot by Warroad forward Talya Hendrickson (13) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0200.jpg
26/30: Orono forward Kali Schmidt (12) and Warroad defender Abby Chamernick (23) chase a puck in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0258.jpg
27/30: Warroad defender Abby Chamernick (23) and Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) chase Orono forward Maddy Kimbrel (11) for the puck in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0125.jpg
28/30: Warroad defender Lexi Kirkeby (3) deflects a shot by Orono forward Alexa Niccum (25) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0068.jpg
29/30: Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) tries to steal the puck from Warroad defender Lexi Kirkeby (3) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Orono vs Warroad_0053.jpg
30/30: Orono defender Grace Bickett (20) skates with the puck against Warroad in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

This story will be updated.

WARROAD 3, ORONO 1

Warroad, 1-2-0—3
Orono, 1-0-0—1

First period scoring — 1. WAR, Rylee Bartz (Talya Hendrickson, Katy Comstock) 7:05; 1. ORO, Zoe Lopez (Grace Bickett, Alexa Niccum) 12:38
Penalties — ORO, Lopez (head contact) 8:03

Second period scoring — 2. WAR, Hendrickson (Kate Johnson) 5:54; 3. WAR, Kaiya Sandy (Lila Lanctot) 12:21
Penalties — None

Third period scoring — None
Penalties — WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (hooking) 2:02; WAR, Katy Comstock (hooking) 6:54; WAR, Kate Johnson (tripping) 13:48

SOG — WAR, 7-10-6—25; ORO, 3-4-3—15

Goalie Saves — WAR, Kate Stephens 2-4-8—14 (1GA); ORO, Celia Dahl 6-8-8—22 (3GA)

Penalties-minutes — WAR, 3-6; ORO, 1-2
Power-play goals-opportunities — WAR, 0-1; ORO, 0-3

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
