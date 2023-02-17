Warroad Warriors won thriller final over Crookston Pirates

The Warroad Warriors are the champions 2023! The team won 8-0 against the Crookston Pirates on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Talya Hendrickson. Kate Johnson assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kaiya Sandy struck.

The Warriors' Talya Hendrickson increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Rylee Bartz and Lexi Kirkeby.

The Warriors' Talya Hendrickson increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Abby Chamernick and Rylee Bartz.

The Warriors scored three goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 8-0 came from Rylee Bartz who increased the Warriors' lead, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Kate Johnson, late in the third period. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.