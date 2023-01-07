Warroad Warriors' winning streak broken by Edina Hornets

The Warroad Warriors have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Edina Hornets, Warroad was on a run of eight straight wins. But, Friday's game at Braemar Ice Arena finished 2-1 and the winning streak was ended.

Edina's Lorelai Nelson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Hornets took the lead when Lorelai Nelson scored the first goal assisted by Whitney Horton and Hannah Halverson.

Talya Hendrickson tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Kate Johnson and Rylee Bartz.

Lorelai Nelson took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Hannah Halverson and Whitney Horton.

Next games:

The Hornets play North Wright County away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Warriors will face Hill-Murray at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena.