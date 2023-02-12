Warroad Warriors win to decide series

The Warroad Warriors have secured victory in the series against the East Grand Forks Green Wave in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 9-2 win.

The Warriors scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Warriors.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-1, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Lexi Kirkeby beat the goalie, assisted by Katy Comstock and Abbey Reule .

Kate Johnson increased the lead to 7-1 five minutes later, assisted by Rylee Bartz and Katierie Sandy.

Blake Schultz narrowed the gap to 7-2 two minutes later.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Kate Johnson and Lexi Kirkeby.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 9-2 four minutes later, assisted by Kate Johnson and Katy Comstock.