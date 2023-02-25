Warroad Warriors win over South St. Paul Packers

The Warroad Warriors won the game at home against the South St. Paul Packers 4-1.

The Warriors started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Talya Hendrickson scoring in the first period, assisted by Kate Johnson and Cahlilah Lindquist.

Lexi Kirkeby scored midway through the second period, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Rylee Bartz.

The Packers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Lily Pachl found the back of the net, assisted by Bailey Vesper and Eva Beck .

Kate Johnson increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Rylee Bartz and Talya Hendrickson.

Kate Johnson increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Abby Chamernick.