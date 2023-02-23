Warroad Warriors win over Albert Lea Tigers

The Warroad Warriors won the game at home against the Albert Lea Tigers 15-1.

The Warriors started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Rylee Bartz scoring in the first period, assisted by Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Rylee Bartz scored yet again, assisted by Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Madilyn Skogman in the first period, assisted by Emmie Hardwick .

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first period when Rylee Bartz scored again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors scored five goals in second period an held the lead 9-1 going in to the second break.

The Warriors increased the lead to 10-1, after only 26 seconds into the third period when Kate Johnson found the back of the net again, assisted by Rylee Bartz and Cahlilah Lindquist.

The Warriors increased the lead to 11-1 within the first minute when Kaiya Sandy scored, assisted by Abbey Reule and Lila Lanctot.

The Warriors increased the lead to 12-1 early into the third period when Emily Lorenson beat the goalie, assisted by Madilyn Skogman and Lexi Kirkeby.

The Warriors increased the lead to 13-1 early in the third when Mikayla Curtis netted one, assisted by Kate Johnson.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 14-1 four minutes later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Lexi Kirkeby.

Madilyn Skogman increased the lead to 15-1 four minutes later, assisted by Emily Lorenson.