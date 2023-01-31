Warroad Warriors win on the road against Roseau Rams

The Warroad Warriors won the road game against the Roseau Rams 9-2 on Monday.

The Warriors took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bartz. Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Jasmine Hovda narrowed the gap to 6-1 in the third period, assisted by Addyson Johnson and Amelia Kvien .

Talya Hendrickson increased the lead to 7-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Kate Johnson.

Payton Remick narrowed the gap to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Lily Erickson .

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Katy Comstock.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 9-2 four minutes later, assisted by Katy Comstock.

The Warriors chalked up four straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Rams host the Crookston Pirates in the next game at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center. The same day, the Warriors will host the Spuds at 6 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.