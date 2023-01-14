Warroad Warriors win at home again – beat Alexandria Cardinals 4-2

At the moment the Warroad Warriors are hard to beat at home. After defeating the Alexandria Cardinals 4-2, they extended their winning streak at home to 10 games.

The Cardinals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Westlund. Lauren Maras and Cadence Ellingson assisted.

The Warriors tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Kate Johnson halfway through the first, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Rylee Bartz.

The Warriors made it 2-1 early into the second period when Rylee Bartz netted one, assisted by Talya Hendrickson.

The Cardinals tied the score 2-2, after only 38 seconds into the third period when Ella Westlund found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Lauren Maras.

Rylee Bartz took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Katy Comstock and Talya Hendrickson.

Kate Johnson increased the lead to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Warriors will host the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena, and the Cardinals will visit the Rams at 2 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.