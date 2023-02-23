Warroad Warriors win and move on

The Warroad Warriors have won against the Albert Lea Tigers 15-1.

The hosting Warriors opened strong, early in the game with Rylee Bartz scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Rylee Bartz scored yet again, assisted by Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Madilyn Skogman scored, assisted by Emmie Hardwick .

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Rylee Bartz halfway through the first period.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 9-1 going in to the third period.

The Warriors increased the lead to 10-1 within the first minute when Kate Johnson netted one again, assisted by Rylee Bartz and Cahlilah Lindquist.

The Warriors increased the lead to 11-1, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Kaiya Sandy found the back of the net, assisted by Abbey Reule and Lila Lanctot.

The Warriors increased the lead to 12-1 early into the third period when Emily Lorenson scored, assisted by Madilyn Skogman and Lexi Kirkeby.

The Warriors increased the lead to 13-1 early in the third when Mikayla Curtis beat the goalie, assisted by Kate Johnson.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 14-1 four minutes later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Lexi Kirkeby.

Madilyn Skogman increased the lead to 15-1 four minutes later, assisted by Emily Lorenson.