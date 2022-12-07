Warroad Warriors win 8-1 at home against Crookston Pirates

The Warroad Warriors won at home on Tuesday, handing the Crookston Pirates a defeat 8-1.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Kate Johnson scored, assisted by Abby Chamernick.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Kate Johnson scored again, assisted by Talya Hendrickson.

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Rylee Bartz halfway through the first, assisted by Kate Johnson.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 8-1 going in to the third period.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Warriors hosting the White Hawks at 6 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens, and the Pirates playing the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center.