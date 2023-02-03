Warroad Warriors victorious against Moorhead Spuds

The Warroad Warriors defeated the Moorhead Spuds 7-2 on Thursday.

The hosting Warriors took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kate Johnson. Rylee Bartz and Talya Hendrickson assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Talya Hendrickson late into the first, assisted by Kate Johnson and Rylee Bartz.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Warriors.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute of the third period when Kate Johnson scored again, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Rylee Bartz.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 7-0 four minutes later, assisted by Kate Johnson.

Ella Holm narrowed the gap to 7-1 five minutes later, assisted by Julia Gramer .

The Spuds narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Olivia Dronen found the back of the net.