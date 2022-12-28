Warroad Warriors pass Lakeville North Panthers for division lead

The Warroad Warriors take the top spot after winning at home against the Lakeville North Panthers. The final score was 10-0. Warroad is one point clear of the Crookston Pirates at the top of the standings after 12 games played.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Kate Johnson in the first period, assisted by Rylee Bartz.

The Warriors' Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Katierie Sandy.

The Warriors scored three goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Warriors increased the lead to 8-0, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Talya Hendrickson scored, assisted by Kate Johnson and Abby Chamernick.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 9-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Kate Johnson.

The Warriors made it 10-0 when Talya Hendrickson beat the goalie, assisted by Rylee Bartz late into the third period. That left the final score at 10-0.

The result means the Warriors claimed a fifth win in a row, and at the same time the Panthers' 10 game winning streak was broken.

Coming up:

Next up, the Warriors face Proctor/Hermantown at 7 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens - Warroad Holiday Invitational. The Panthers take on Crookston at home at 7 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens Arena - Warroad Holiday Invitational. Both games are set for on Tuesday.