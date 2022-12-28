Warroad Warriors pass Lakeville North Panthers for division lead
The Warroad Warriors take the top spot after winning at home against the Lakeville North Panthers. The final score was 10-0. Warroad is one point clear of the Crookston Pirates at the top of the standings after 12 games played.
The Warroad Warriors take the top spot after winning at home against the Lakeville North Panthers. The final score was 10-0. Warroad is one point clear of the Crookston Pirates at the top of the standings after 12 games played.
The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Kate Johnson in the first period, assisted by Rylee Bartz.
The Warriors' Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Katierie Sandy.
The Warriors scored three goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.
The Warriors increased the lead to 8-0, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Talya Hendrickson scored, assisted by Kate Johnson and Abby Chamernick.
Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 9-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Kate Johnson.
The Warriors made it 10-0 when Talya Hendrickson beat the goalie, assisted by Rylee Bartz late into the third period. That left the final score at 10-0.
The result means the Warriors claimed a fifth win in a row, and at the same time the Panthers' 10 game winning streak was broken.
Coming up:
Next up, the Warriors face Proctor/Hermantown at 7 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens - Warroad Holiday Invitational. The Panthers take on Crookston at home at 7 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens Arena - Warroad Holiday Invitational. Both games are set for on Tuesday.