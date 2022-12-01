Warroad Warriors notch up another win in hard-fought matchup with Bemidji Lumberjacks

The Warroad Warriors claimed their sixth straight victory with a 7-0 win on the road to the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Tuesday. The result also means that Bemidji's five-win streak was ended.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bartz. Kaiya Sandy assisted.

The Warriors' Kate Johnson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Madilyn Skogman.

The Warriors scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 7-0 came from Kate Johnson who increased the Warriors' lead, in the third period. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Lumberjacks travel to St. Cloud on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center. The Warriors visit Benilde-St. Margaret's to play the Red Knights on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.