Warroad Warriors keep winning at home – beat Alexandria Cardinals 4-2

The Warroad Warriors are enjoying playing at home, and home win number 10 in a row came at Warroad Gardens. The game finished 4-2.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Warriors will host the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena, and the Cardinals will visit the Rams at 2 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.