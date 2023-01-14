SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Warroad Warriors keep winning at home – beat Alexandria Cardinals 4-2

The Warroad Warriors are enjoying playing at home, and home win number 10 in a row came at Warroad Gardens. The game finished 4-2.

img_500222334_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 11:07 PM
Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Warriors will host the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena, and the Cardinals will visit the Rams at 2 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.

