Warroad Warriors beat Simley Spartans and continue winning run

The game between the Warroad Warriors and the Simley Spartans on Saturday finished 9-0. The result means Warroad has five straight wins.

The hosting Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bartz. Kate Johnson and Katy Comstock assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kate Johnson halfway through the first, assisted by Rylee Bartz.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 7-0 going in to the third period.

Kaiya Sandy increased the lead to 8-0 in the third period, assisted by Madilyn Skogman and Katy Comstock.

In the end the 9-0 came from Lexi Kirkeby who increased the Warriors' lead, assisted by Kate Johnson and Rylee Bartz, late in the third period. That left the final score at 9-0.

Coming up:

The Warriors play Bemidji away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Spartans will face North St. Paul/Tartan at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.