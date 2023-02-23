Warroad breaks state tournament single-game goal record in quarterfinal romp

ST. PAUL — Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” blasted through a mostly empty Xcel Energy Center prior to Wednesday’s third MSHSL state girls Class A quarterfinal, and that’s exactly where the Albert Lea Tigers repeatedly found themselves in a lopsided 15-1 loss to the top-seeded Warroad Warriors.

Warroad broke the girls state tournament record for most goals in a game and most combined goals between two teams. Both previous records, 13 goals by one team and 14 combined, were set by the Warriors in their 13-1 quarterfinal win over Detroit Lakes in 2012.

Warroad’s Rylee Bartz, a senior transfer who played for Fargo North/South last season, took just over 12 minutes to get her first hat trick at the Minnesota state tournament and finished the game with five goals and two assists.

Her power-play one-timer from the left circle at 3:16 of the first period opened the scoring after a perfect pass across the slot from linemate Kate Johnson. The third member of the Warriors’ high-scoring trio, Talya Hendrickson, picked up the second assist on the goal. Bartz, Johnson and Hendrickson combined for 18 points in the contest and Madilyn Skogman also finished with a hat trick for Warroad.

Bartz’s third goal – a solo effort that began with Bartz stealing the puck away from an Albert Lea player in the Warroad zone before skating through the Tigers’ defense and sliding a shot through Moyer’s five-hole – was her 100th point of the season. She joins Gigi Marvin (2003-04, 2004-05) and Holly Roberts (2004-05, 2005-06), who both managed 100 points twice in their high school careers, as the only Warroad girls players to reach the milestone.

Albert Lea goaltender Jada Moyer was under siege from the opening puck drop as the last line of defense against a Warroad team that got its offensive zone cycle play going almost immediately. An overeager, perhaps sympathetic, arena video board operator was forced to remove a shot for the Tigers after the opening period to accurately reflect the real metrics: a 26-2 shots on goal advantage for the Warriors.

Warroad added five goals in the second and six in the third to complete the dominant win.

The loudest cheer of the night came after Albert Lea captain Shelby Evans tapped a rebound past Warroad goalie Kate Stephens during a 5-on-3 power play in the second period to get the Tigers on the board. With few in attendance in the midst of a snowstorm outside, much of the crowd was made up of teams in the Class AA tournament killing time before their games on Thursday.

Warroad defender Katy Comstock (26) skates the puck past Albert Lea forward Aryah Hansen (17) in the first second Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Warroad players celebrate another goal against Albert Lea in the first second Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

