Wallander scores twice in Breck Mustangs' win over Visitation Blazers

The Breck Mustangs beat the visiting Visitation Blazers 4-1 on Wednesday.

The Mustangs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Maggie Wallander. Katie Zakrajsheck and Lauren Strothman assisted.

Ella Hornig scored midway through the second period.

Maggie Wallander increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Emerson Milchman.

Kenzie Berman increased the lead to 4-0 five minutes later, assisted by Taylor Berman.

Kate Killian narrowed the gap to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Daniella Krech and Abigail Hemauer .

Next games:

The Mustangs play Luverne away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Arena. The Blazers will face Two Rivers/St. Paul at home on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Ridder Arena.