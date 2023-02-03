Waconia Wildcats end eight-loss run

The game between the Mankato West Scarlets and the Waconia Wildcats finished 5-4 after drama in overtime on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Waconia after eight straight defeats.

Waconia's Annika Mielke scored the game-winning goal.

The Wildcats tied it up 1-1 early in the first period when Ella Schluck scored, assisted by Mia Kelley .

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Sophia Beix took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Annika Mielke and Mia Kelley.

Penny Gorman tied the game 4-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Marleigh Jordan . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:48 before Annika Mielke scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Scarlets will host the Tigers at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena and the Wildcats will play against the Red Knights at 2:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.