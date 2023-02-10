Waconia Wildcats clinch the series against Minnesota River Bulldogs

The 3-0 win on the road sealed the series for the Waconia Wildcats against the Minnesota River Bulldogs. The result means Waconia won in 1-0 games.

The Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Annika Mielke . Mia Kelley assisted.

The Wildcats' Kendall Miller increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first.

3-0 came from Annika Mielke who increased the Wildcats' lead, early in the second period.