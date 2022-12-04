Visitation Blazers win on the road against Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Visitation Blazers won the road game against the Morris/Benson Area Storm 7-2 on Friday.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Abigail Hemauer .

The Blazers' Gracia Munoz increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Abigail Hemauer.

The Blazers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Blazers increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute when Bella Stinsa found the back of the net, assisted by Gracia Munoz.

The Blazers increased the lead to 6-1, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Caroline Doran beat the goalie.

Karlie Bruns narrowed the gap to 6-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Aubree Ramirez and Allison Michaelson.

Bella Stinsa increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Gracia Munoz.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 12 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center.