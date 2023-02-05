Visitation Blazers draw away with Rochester Mayo Spartans

The points were split when the Rochester Mayo Spartans and the Visitation Blazers met on Saturday. The game ended 3-3.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kate Killian . Anne Killian and Gracia Munoz assisted.

Gracia Munoz scored early in the second period, assisted by Kate Killian.

Seven minutes into the period, Andrea Augeson scored a goal, assisted by Claire Seims, making the score 2-1.

The Spartans made it 2-2 with a goal from Cass Arendt .

The Blazers took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Gracia Munoz beat the goalie again.

Ella Dozois tied the game 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Sophia Sather .