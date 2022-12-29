Visitation Blazers beat Rochester Mayo Spartans – Munoz scores 2

The Visitation Blazers defeated the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Blazers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Caroline Doran . Gracia Munoz assisted.

Gracia Munoz increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Abigail Hemauer .

Ariyah McKibben narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sophia Sather .

Gracia Munoz increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Clare Olson .

Coming up:

The Blazers host the Apple Valley Eagles on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. CST at TRIA Arena. The Spartans will face Austin at home on Friday at 1 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.