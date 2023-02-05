Visitation Blazers beat Rochester Mayo Spartans in overtime

The Rochester Mayo Spartans hosted the Visitation Blazers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Visitation prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Visitation's Gracia Munoz scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Blazers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kate Killian . Anne Killian and Gracia Munoz assisted.

Gracia Munoz scored early into the second period, assisted by Kate Killian.

Midway through, Cass Arendt scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

The Blazers increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Gracia Munoz scored again.

Ella Dozois narrowed the gap to 3-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Sophia Sather .