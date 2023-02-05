Visitation Blazers beat in overtime the Rochester Mayo Spartans

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Visitation Blazers come away with the close win over the Rochester Mayo Spartans on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Visitation's Gracia Munoz scored the game-winning goal.

The Blazers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kate Killian . Anne Killian and Gracia Munoz assisted.

Gracia Munoz scored early into the second period, assisted by Kate Killian.

Spartans' Cass Arendt tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1.

The Blazers increased the lead to 3-1, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Gracia Munoz scored again.

Ella Dozois narrowed the gap to 3-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Sophia Sather .