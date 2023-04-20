Vermont-bound Hailey Eikos of Osseo/Park Center has proven her worth as a defender

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Osseo/Park Center skater Hailey Eikos went out with a bang in her senior season. She led her squad in goals, assists and total points as a defender and was also the recipient of Park Center's Athena Award this spring, given out annually to a school's top senior female student-athlete.

The 5-foot-8 skater's 36 total points in 2022-23 is the most points scored by an Osseo/Park Center player since Emily Ach in 2015-16, who netted 41. Ach went on to play Division III at Augsburg, then competed in a couple of PWHPA games, and is now the director of hockey operations for St. Cloud State women's hockey. So you could say that Eikos likely has a big future ahead of her.

Congrats Park Center 2023 Athena Award Recipient - Hailey Eikos - after PC she is off to the University of Vermont on a full hockey scholarship!! #pcpride pic.twitter.com/DMBR548Ule — Park Center Pirates (@PCSHActivities) April 6, 2023

Born and raised in the Brooklyn Park area, Eikos did have some family ties to the sport growing up as her mother used to play the game, but her mom didn't ever try to force hockey onto Hailey or her older sister, Lindsay. Hailey actually started out in dance, but ended up telling her mom that she wanted to try hockey instead.

"She was like, 'Are you sure?' and I was like 'Yeah!'," said Eikos, who started playing the game just before entering kindergarten. She eventually ended up convincing her sister to suit up and play the sport as well.

Making the switch to hockey ended up being a great decision for the Brooklyn Park native as she started to excel at a young age. She played U10 hockey at just 7 years old and initially was a forward before becoming a defender. She was then called up to the Osseo/Park Center varsity squad as an eighth grader and her and her sister, Lindsay, ended up being two of the top defenders on the team in 2018-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were a couple girls on the team when I was in eighth grade that were like, huge," joked Eikos on her experience joining varsity at such a young age. "When we did battle drills, I just got bounced around ... In high school I was pretty little and then I somehow got up to be 5-foot-8, so that has really helped me."

OPC Hockey falls short in OT to Woodbury 3-4 Eikos with the Hat Trick. @opcgirlshockey @OSHorioles pic.twitter.com/SuGwIHGojb — Astroproductions (@OsseoSports) December 21, 2022

After showing that she could compete with girls up to four years older than her out on the ice as just an eighth grader, Eikos started to receive interest from many NCAA Division I programs. She was initially recruited mainly by Harvard and Penn State in middle school, but that was when the rule was about to change and universities could no longer talk to players until they were further along in high school.

Flash forward a couple years after the rule change, Eikos received a lot of calls on the very first day of recruiting after her sophomore season. She remembers being contacted by programs like St. Thomas, Penn State, Quinnipiac, St. Cloud, Mankato, Brown, Bemidji State and Vermont.

Recruiting interest picked up even more after the defender attended the USA Select-18's camp that summer, a camp that tons of collegiate scouts watch and take note of.

Later that fall, Eikos took two official visits and eventually settled on choosing Vermont.

"The coaching staff was a huge deal for me, and also the team, I got to hang out with them and I felt more like a teammate rather than just a visitor," she said on what she liked about the program. "I really liked how the campus felt like a suburban area and I knew it was a safer campus. It's also pretty close to the airport, which is convenient. I really liked the size of the campus and Vermont is really beautiful. Downtown Church Street is really pretty, I love it."

Moving to the East to the Mid-West we have our next signing announcement.



Welcome to the Catamount Family Class of 2027 Defensemen Hailey Eikos! pic.twitter.com/9Ruor4i0dr — UVM Women's Hockey (@UVMwhockey) November 14, 2022

"I'm super excited to be in Vermont, I feel like I'm excited to meet new people, play against different players not just all Minnesotans. I knew if I were to go to a Minnesota school I'd be playing against all the players I already do now," she added. "I am a little nervous because I'm going to be playing against bigger and stronger girls and it'll definitely take some time to adjust but I know I can do it."

There will be a few familiar faces at Vermont though for Eikos. Fellow senior Ezra Oien of Owatonna is headed there in the fall and she knows Maddy Skelton (Isanti) and Anna Podein (Minneapolis) who currently skate there.

ADVERTISEMENT

After posting just a handful of points in her eighth, ninth and sophomore seasons, Eikos then netted 16 her junior year after committing to the Catamounts and then exploded for 36 in her senior season.

"Confidence really helped me, especially being a senior, being the oldest one on the team and having that role to perform," said Eikos on her progress in her final year of high school. "During summer hockey, I played with a bunch of other Division I commits from other schools, so I kind of had that intensity going into the high school season."

The 18-year-old Eikos will head to Vermont this fall where she will join the Catamounts for the 2023-24 season.

"I have good skating abilities, I'm a pretty elusive player. I like being creative in the offensive zone and joining rushes," said the senior on her strengths as a player. "I think I'm a good playmaker, I try to hit the back door often. I'm fast, a good puck handler."

When she's not out on the ice, Eikos can be found working her job as a cake froster, or spending time outdoors at her family's cabin in the summer where she enjoys fishing and being on the water.