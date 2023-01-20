VanKuyk's two goals net North Wright County River Hawks victory over Alexandria Cardinals

The North Wright County River Hawks won against the hosting Alexandria Cardinals on Thursday, ending 5-4.

North Wright County's Annica Walters scored the game-winning goal.

The River Hawks scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the River Hawks.

Emma Ramstorf tied it up 4-4 early into the third period, assisted by Aubrie Porter and Lauren Maras.

Annica Walters took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Belle Leland.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Cardinals hosting the Lumberjacks at 1 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena, and the River Hawks playing the Eagles at 2:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.