VanKuyk strikes twice as North Wright County River Hawks beat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The North Wright County River Hawks defeated the hosting Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs 3-1 on Friday.

The River Hawks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lucy Felling.

The River Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Josie VanKuyk late in the first, assisted by Adrienne Hansen and Adrienne Hansen.

Taylor Metz scored early in the second period, assisted by Madelyn Tinkle and Madelyn Tinkle.

The River Hawks made it 3-1 with a goal from Josie VanKuyk.

Coming up:

The Mustangs are set to face White Bear Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center, while the River Hawks face Edina at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.