Van Batavia strikes twice as Luverne Cardinals beat Waseca Bluejays

The Luverne Cardinals defeated the hosting Waseca Bluejays 6-1 on Saturday.

The visiting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Greta McClure scoring in the first minute.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ellisyn Van Batavia scored the first goal, assisted by Mallory Nelson .

The Cardinals' Ella Apel increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Anika Boll .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Cardinals.

Tenley Behr increased the lead to 6-1 in the third period, assisted by Izzy Steensma .