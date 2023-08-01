UMD alum promoted to head coach at Gentry Academy

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — Gentry Academy will have a new coach at the helm this season as Monique Aanenson has been promoted from assistant coach to head coach of the Stars girls hockey team.

The move for the Twin Cities based charter school comes as previous head coach Billy Hengen announced he was leaving the program to become an assistant coach with St. Cloud State's women's hockey team.

Aanenson was previously serving as an assistant coach with the team. Gentry Academy won the 2023 Class AA state championship with a 27-2 overall record. The 24-year-old came to the Stars after a four-year Division I career as a forward at Minnesota Duluth. Before college, she competed for the East Coast based NAHA program and also played in a season for both Luverne and Moorhead high schools in Minnesota. When she's not on the ice, she works as a physical therapist.

"I am very excited to lead this team as it defends a state title," said Aanenson in a press release from the school. "Last year was such a fufilling experience and I look forward to building off that to create a long-term path of success for this program."

Gentry Academy, a charter school in Vadnais Heights, will be entering it's fourth season as a girls varsity hockey program in 2023-24.

"We are building tomorrow's leaders here at Gentry," said Jennifer Kurth, Gentry's Director of Education in the release. "It's critical that we are well positioned to get our student-athletes to the next level of competition ... I believe Morgan [Morgan Underwood, the new Athletic Director] and 'Coach Mo' [Monique Aanenson] will do a wonderful job of being stewards of our mission."