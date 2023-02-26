Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Uma Corniea wins 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year Award

The Edina goaltender won three state titles over her six varsity seasons. She never finished worse than third place in the state of Minnesota over her entire high school career.

Lakeville North vs Edina_1133.jpg
Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) deflects a shot by Lakeville North forward Anna Tomas (2) in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 26, 2023 03:13 PM

ST. PAUL — Edina's Uma Corniea has been crowned the 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year.

The netminder finished her six-year varsity career (two seasons with Breck, four at Edina) with three state titles, a runner-up finish, and two third-place trophies.

Corniea finished her senior year with the Hornets by posting a .958 save-percentage alongside a .092 goals-against-average. She broke the MSHSL all-time shutout record earlier this season. The Minnesota native will compete at the Division I level in the fall for Princeton University.

Read our previous feature on the star netminder below.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1-20220226T033122Z-001/CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1/Edina vs Minnetonka_0449.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Senior Spotlight: Edina goaltender and Princeton commit Uma Corniea is on a state tourney streak
The senior goaltender has made five state tournament appearances so far, and has three state titles to her name.
September 13, 2022 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
