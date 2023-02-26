Uma Corniea wins 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year Award

ST. PAUL — Edina's Uma Corniea has been crowned the 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year.

The netminder finished her six-year varsity career (two seasons with Breck, four at Edina) with three state titles, a runner-up finish, and two third-place trophies.

Corniea finished her senior year with the Hornets by posting a .958 save-percentage alongside a .092 goals-against-average. She broke the MSHSL all-time shutout record earlier this season. The Minnesota native will compete at the Division I level in the fall for Princeton University.

UMA CORNIEA HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR GOALIE OF THE YEAR!!!!!!!!!!!! What an honor for the best of the best! So proud of you, Uma!!! CONGRATS!!!!! 🤩💚🏆 pic.twitter.com/PcT3q5ODXw — Edina Girls Hockey (@EHSgirlshockey) February 26, 2023

Read our previous feature on the star netminder below.