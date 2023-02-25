Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Two third-period goals earn Andover a fourth straight trip to title game

Goals from sophomores Ella Thoreson and Maya Engler were enough for the Huskies to sneak by Edina and star goalie Uma Corniea.

Andover vs Edina_0404.jpg
Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) goes airborne on a shot at Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
February 24, 2023 08:29 PM

ST. PAUL — For nearly two and a half periods of Friday's first Minnesota Class AA semifinal, it seemed like Edina goalie Uma Corniea might break Husky hearts.

Corniea — a senior vying for her fifth trip to the state title game in six varsity seasons — stopped the first 23 Andover shots she faced before Ella Thoreson's power-play redirect and Maya Engler's shot from the slot sparked a 2-1 Andover win.

The two third-period goals were enough for No. 2-seed Andover to get past third-seeded Edina and earn the Huskies a fourth straight trip to the state championship game, set for Saturday night.

From the moment the Andover pep band finished its rendition of the national anthem, both teams came out with a hard, physical game. Edina, in particular, made a point to make its presence known to Andover's star forwards.

The two teams combined for four penalties in the opening 17 minutes, but neither could find an answer for goaltenders Corniea and Courtney Stagman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corniea — a Princeton commit — made several point-blank saves, with a stop on Andover's Isa Goettl while the Huskies were shorthanded the highlight. Stagman only faced four shots in the first for Andover, including one Hornet attempt that caught her in the helmet.

Leading scorer Hannah Halverson, a Wisconsin commit, took both of Edina's first-period penalties.

After Stagman got a pad on a between-the-legs attempt from Edina forward Ellie Chapman, the Edina senior found a five-hole gap later on the same Hornets power play to slide the puck home and give the No. 3-seed the game's first lead midway through the second period.

It took goals from two sophomores to turn things in Andover's favor.

A redirect in front by Andover's Ella Thoreson to finally beat Corniea six and a half minutes into the third. Thoreson tipped a shot from the point by Mackenzie Jones that went over the top of Corniea, who was perfectly positioned for the original shot's location.

Engler's game-winning goal, a wrister from the slot, came after she found just enough space to skate freely into the middle of the ice with less than four minutes left in regulation.

This story will be updated.

Andover vs Edina_1123.jpg
Andover players celebrate around the goal after their win against Edina Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Andover vs Edina_1156.jpg
1/27: Andover forward Ella Boerger (15) puts the puck across the mask of Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) wide of the goal in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_1070.jpg
2/27: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) holds off Edina forward Lauren Zawoyski (17) and Edina forward Ellie Chapman (19) on a scoring attempt in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_1123.jpg
3/27: Andover players celebrate around the goal after their win against Edina Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0781.jpg
4/27: Edina forward Ellie Chapman (19) tries to push the puck past the pads of Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0835.jpg
5/27: Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) trips over Edina forward Lauren Zawoyski (17) chasing the puck in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0946.jpg
6/27: Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) congratulates Andover forward Maya Engler (11) after her goal against Edina in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0653.jpg
7/27: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) blocks a shot and protects the puck against Edina in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0706.jpg
8/27: Andover defender Ella Thoreson (2) skates the puck past Edina forward Lorelai Nelson (12) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0609.jpg
9/27: Andover defender Cailin Mumm (4) skates the puck around Edina forward Cate McCoy (3) in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0623.jpg
10/27: Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) catches a shot by Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0588.jpg
11/27: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) deflects a shot by Edina forward Hannah Halverson (10) in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0514.jpg
12/27: Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) stops an attempt by Andover forward Madison Brown (10) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0570.jpg
13/27: Edina forward Whitney Horton (15) carries the puck against Andover in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0291.jpg
14/27: Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) catches a puck against Andover in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0320.jpg
15/27: Edina defender Taylor Porthan (6) gets the puck away from the goal against Andover in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0366.jpg
16/27: Andover defender Courtney Little (25) makes a pass against Edina in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0390.jpg
17/27: Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) and Edina defender Tori Anderson (16) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0092.jpg
18/27: Andover defender Courtney Little (25) skates with the puck against Edina in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0050.jpg
19/27: Edina forward Ellie Chapman (19) tries to get the puck from Andover defender Mackenzie Jones (3) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0223.jpg
20/27: Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) stops a shot by Andover forward Hannah Christenson (9) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0137.jpg
21/27: Edina forward Ellie Chapman (19) shoots wide and misses Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0261.jpg
22/27: Andover defender Courtney Little (25) passes in front of Edina forward Lorelai Nelson (12) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0248.jpg
23/27: Edina forward Hannah Halverson (10) skates the puck past Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) Andover vs Edinin the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0118.jpg
24/27: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) stops a puck against Edina in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0038.jpg
25/27: Edina forward Lorelai Nelson (12) lunges to steal the puck from Andover forward Maya Engler (11) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0007.jpg
26/27: Andover forward Amelia McQuay (5) and Edina forward Lauren Zawoyski (17) collide going for the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Edina_0404.jpg
27/27: Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) goes airborne on a shot at Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

EDINA 0-1-0—1
ANDOVER 0-0-2—2

FIRST PERIOD: N/A

SECOND PERIOD: 1, EDN, Chapman (Nelson, Anderson), 10:53, PP.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, AND, Thoreson (Jones, Sauer), 6:33, PP. 3, AND, Engler (Christenson, Mumm), 13:06.

SHOTS: EDN 4-8-8—20. AND 11-10-10—31

ADVERTISEMENT

SAVES: EDN, Corniea (11-10-8—29). AND, Stagman (4-7-8—19).

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
