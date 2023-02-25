Two third-period goals earn Andover a fourth straight trip to title game

ST. PAUL — For nearly two and a half periods of Friday's first Minnesota Class AA semifinal, it seemed like Edina goalie Uma Corniea might break Husky hearts.

Corniea — a senior vying for her fifth trip to the state title game in six varsity seasons — stopped the first 23 Andover shots she faced before Ella Thoreson's power-play redirect and Maya Engler's shot from the slot sparked a 2-1 Andover win.

The two third-period goals were enough for No. 2-seed Andover to get past third-seeded Edina and earn the Huskies a fourth straight trip to the state championship game, set for Saturday night.

From the moment the Andover pep band finished its rendition of the national anthem, both teams came out with a hard, physical game. Edina, in particular, made a point to make its presence known to Andover's star forwards.

The two teams combined for four penalties in the opening 17 minutes, but neither could find an answer for goaltenders Corniea and Courtney Stagman.

Corniea — a Princeton commit — made several point-blank saves, with a stop on Andover's Isa Goettl while the Huskies were shorthanded the highlight. Stagman only faced four shots in the first for Andover, including one Hornet attempt that caught her in the helmet.

Leading scorer Hannah Halverson, a Wisconsin commit, took both of Edina's first-period penalties.

After Stagman got a pad on a between-the-legs attempt from Edina forward Ellie Chapman, the Edina senior found a five-hole gap later on the same Hornets power play to slide the puck home and give the No. 3-seed the game's first lead midway through the second period.

It took goals from two sophomores to turn things in Andover's favor.

A redirect in front by Andover's Ella Thoreson to finally beat Corniea six and a half minutes into the third. Thoreson tipped a shot from the point by Mackenzie Jones that went over the top of Corniea, who was perfectly positioned for the original shot's location.

Engler's game-winning goal, a wrister from the slot, came after she found just enough space to skate freely into the middle of the ice with less than four minutes left in regulation.

This story will be updated.

Andover players celebrate around the goal after their win against Edina Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

EDINA 0-1-0—1

ANDOVER 0-0-2—2

FIRST PERIOD: N/A

SECOND PERIOD: 1, EDN, Chapman (Nelson, Anderson), 10:53, PP.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, AND, Thoreson (Jones, Sauer), 6:33, PP. 3, AND, Engler (Christenson, Mumm), 13:06.

SHOTS: EDN 4-8-8—20. AND 11-10-10—31

SAVES: EDN, Corniea (11-10-8—29). AND, Stagman (4-7-8—19).