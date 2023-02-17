High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters win knock out game against Visitation Blazers

The 6-2 win at home for the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters against the Visitation Blazers means the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters are through to the next round.

img_500248376_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 03:29 AM

The Riveters scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Riveters increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Edy Halverson scored.

Bryn Christopherson increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Lilly Leitner .

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.