Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters victorious against Rochester Mayo Spartans

The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters defeated the Rochester Mayo Spartans 6-1 on Saturday.

The Riveters took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Bryn Christopherson . Zoe Moore assisted.

The Spartans tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Andrea Augeson halfway through the first period, assisted by Claire Seims.

The Riveters' Evie Daly took the lead late into the first, assisted by Ella Johnson and Bryn Christopherson.

The Riveters scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Riveters increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute of the third period when Zoe Moore beat the goalie, assisted by Mia Cheesebrough .

Ella Johnson increased the lead to 6-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Evie Daly.

Coming up:

On Tuesday the Riveters will play on the road against the Panthers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, while the Spartans will face the Bluejays road at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.