Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters look impressive on the road against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters put on a solid performance in their 1-1 draw away to the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Tuesday.

Next up:

The Wildcats play Moose Lake Area away on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside. The Riveters will face Hopkins/Park at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena.