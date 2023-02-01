Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters look impressive on the road against Chisago Lakes Wildcats
The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters put on a solid performance in their 1-1 draw away to the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Tuesday.
Next up:
The Wildcats play Moose Lake Area away on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside. The Riveters will face Hopkins/Park at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena.