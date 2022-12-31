Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters end seven-loss run

The game between the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters and the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers finished 5-0 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Two Rivers/St. Paul after seven straight defeats.

The Riveters took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Faye Leitner . Edy Halverson and Mia Cheesebrough assisted.

Kate Reubish scored early in the second period, assisted by Bryn Christopherson and Lilly Leitner .

The Riveters increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Bryn Christopherson beat the goalie.

Josie Daly increased the lead to 4-0 six minutes later, assisted by Annabelle Kuechenmeister.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Faye Leitner who increased the Riveters' lead, assisted by Josie Daly, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

The Riveters host Hastings on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena. The Tigers will face Northern Tier on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.