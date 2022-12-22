Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters couldn't stop star-studded South St. Paul Packers from winning

The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters and the South St. Paul Packers met on Tuesday. South St. Paul came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-1.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Lily Pachl .

The Packers' Sarah Wincentsen increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Bailey Vesper and Lily Pachl.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Packers.

Alida Ahern increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lily Pachl.

Alyiah Danielson increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Paige Johnson and Kylie Evazich .

Coming up:

The Riveters travel to the Osseo/Park Center Stars on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena (North) - New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament. The Packers will face Hibbing/Chisholm at home on Monday at 7:45 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.