Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters couldn't stop Moose Lake Area Rebels' winning run

The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters and the Moose Lake Area Rebels met on Tuesday. Moose Lake Area came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The Riveters took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Isabel Hernandez . Zoe Moore assisted.

The Rebels tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Sandra Ribich scored.

The Rebels made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Megan Hattenberger found the back of the net.

Gracie Hartl increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Megan Hattenberger.

Sandra Ribich increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later.

Next games:

The Rebels play against Chisago Lakes on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena. The Riveters will face Hastings on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.