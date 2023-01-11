Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters beat Red Wing Wingers

The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters won their road game against the Red Wing Wingers on Tuesday, ending 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Riveters took the lead when Mia Cheesebrough scored.

Ella Johnson increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period.

Tatum Zylka narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Taya Cordes and Allison Roe .

Annabelle Kuechenmeister increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Josie Daly .

Evie Daly increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Kate Reubish .

Next games:

The Wingers travel to Albert Lea on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Riveters will face North St. Paul/Tartan on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena.