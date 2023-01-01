Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters beat in overtime the Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters come away with the close win over the Armstrong/Cooper Wings at home on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Two Rivers/St. Paul's Evie Daly scored the game-winning goal.

The Riveters took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Lilly Leitner . Kate Reubish and Bryn Christopherson assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Riveters led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Lydia College tied it up 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Ruby Monogue and Erin Palony. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:37 before Evie Daly scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Kate Reubish.

Next games:

The Wings play against Anoka on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena. The Riveters will face Hastings on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena.