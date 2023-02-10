Two pairs of teammates among 10 Ms. Hockey semifinalists

The 10 semifinalists for the prestigious Ms. Hockey award have been announced. All of the players who made the top 10 were mentioned in our previous Ms. Hockey speculation story .



Rylee Bartz, F, Warroad (St. Thomas)

Ella Boerger, F, Andover (St. Thomas)

Isa Goettl, F, Andover (Minnesota)

Ellah Hause, D, Hill-Murray (St. Thomas)

Josie Hemp, D, Minnetonka (Minnesota)

Ava Lindsay, F, Minnetonka (Minnesota)

Suzy Higuchi, F, Blake (Yale)

Lauren O'Hara, F, Centennial/SLP (Minnesota)

Stella Retrum, F, Maple Grove (Penn State)

Kamryn Van Batavia, F, Luverne (Minnesota State)

Bartz, originally from North Dakota, currently leads the entire state in points with 85 over 25 games played. She has a team-high of 47 goals, which includes nine on the powerplay, three shorthanded, and eight game-winners. Warroad is currently 21-3-1 and is the top team in Class A.

The forward is in her first season playing Minnesota high school hockey as she previously played three seasons for Fargo North/South, posting 177 points in 72 games. She is committed to play Division I at St. Thomas.

Ella Boerger, Andover

Boerger, a two-time captain for the Huskies, has two state titles under her belt and currently has over 200 points in her four seasons with the team. Andover is 23-3 this season and has been a top team in Class AA, coming off a state title last year in 2022 when the Huskies went undefeated.

Boerger is committed to St. Thomas and has a team-high of 66 points this season in 24 games. The forward has 38 goals which includes nine on the powerplay, five shorthanded, and six game-winners.

Isa Goettl, Andover:

Goettl, also a two-time state champion and a part of the undefeated season that Andover played last year, currently has a team-high of 39 assists. The forward has 60 points this season, second to only Ella Boerger.

Despite being only 5-foot-1, Goettl has been a top player for Andover the past four seasons and is a captain this year in 2022-23. She is committed to play Division I at Minnesota in the fall.

Ellah Hause, Hill-Murray:

Hill-Murray has had an excellent season this year, going 21-3-1. Hause is a two-time captain for the Pioneers and currently is third in total points on the team as a defender. Hause has 42 points over 20 games this year and was a part of the U18 Team USA team this winter.

The defender has played five varsity seasons for Hill-Murray and will play Division I at St. Thomas. Hause has helped solidify the Pioneers as a top-three team in Class AA this season.

Josie Hemp, Minnetonka:

Hemp is a top blue-liner for the Skippers this season, posting 30 points in 23 games and helping push Minnetonka to the top of the Class AA rankings. Hemp is the top-scoring defender on the team and is third-overall in total points scored. She has a team-high of 23 assists.

Hemp is in her second season with Minnetonka and is a captain of the team, she previously played two seasons with Andover. She will play Division I at Minnesota this fall.

Ava Lindsay, Minnetonka:

Like Hemp, Lindsay has been a big part of why Minnetonka is the top team in Class AA this season, with a 22-2 overall record. Lindsay currently is second on the team in total points, with 34 over 20 games played. She leads the team in goals (20) and points on the powerplay (11).

Lindsay has earned three state titles, as she played four varsity seasons with Breck before transferring to Minnetonka. The senior captain has also been a critical component of the U18 Team USA squad. She will play Division I hockey at Minnesota.

Suzy Higuchi, Blake:

Higuchi, a native of Saitama, Japan, has solidified herself as a top player in the state after competing in five varsity seasons for The Blake School. Higuchi has a whopping 65 points this season over 25 games and leads the team in both goals (32) and assists (33).

Higuchi is committed to play Division I hockey at Yale. She has led Blake to a 14-11 record which helped them earn the No. 1 seed in their section. The forward also leads the Bears in powerplay points (14).

Lauren O'Hara, Centennial/SLP:

O'Hara is a two-time captain for Centennial/Spring Lake Park and has played five varsity seasons. Her team is 18-6-1 this year and the forward currently has 48 points over 25 games. She has a team high of goals (31), powerplay points (15), and game-winning goals (8).

O'Hara is committed to play Division I at Minnesota. She has been a top-three scorer on the team for the past four seasons.

Stella Retrum, Maple Grove:

Retrum has helped push Maple Grove to an 18-6-1 record this season after making an appearance at the state tournament last year. Retrum is a two-time captain for the Crimson who has 55 points in 25 games.

The forward leads the team in goals (25), including eight game-winners. She is in her fourth season with Maple Grove and played one season with Breck back in the eighth grade. She will play Division I at Penn State in the fall.

Kamryn Van Batavia, Luverne:

Kamryn Van Batavia currently leads the entire state in goals scored this season with 55. She has 443 points right now over her six seasons on varsity for Luverne, which could break the all-time scoring record in Minnesota.

The senior captain had a massive 127-point season last year as a junior, posting 83 total goals. She will play Division I hockey this fall at Minnesota State. Luverne is 19-6 so far this season and made a state tournament appearance last year in 2022.