Trailing in third period – New Prague Trojans win nevertheless

The home team Waconia Wildcats held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The New Prague Trojans, however, managed to turn the game around and win 5-2.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 53 seconds into the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Ella Schluck scored assisted by Annika Mielke and Mia Kelley .

Early, Ella Hansen scored a goal, making the score 1-1.

The Wildcats made it 2-1 with a goal from Mia Kelley.

Mackenzie O'Brien tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Ella Hansen.

Callie Kroska took the lead one minute later.

Madison Picka increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third assisted by Ella Hansen and Autumn Olson .

Less than a minute later, Ella Hansen scored yet again, securing a 2-5 comeback win for the Trojans.

The Wildcats were whistled for no penalties, while the Trojans received no penalties.

Next up:

The Wildcats play Holy Angels away on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Trojans will face Holy Angels at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.