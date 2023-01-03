Trailing in third period – Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars win nevertheless

The home team Elk River/Zimmerman Elks held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-2.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids' Sydney Burnevik scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brooklyn Johnson. Kylie Scott assisted.

The Elks tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Tony Alm scored, assisted by Andi Huselid.

The Elks made it 2-1 late in the second period when Maja Hjort scored.

The Cougars tied the score 2-2, after only 52 seconds into the third period when Lily McKenzie netted one, assisted by Sydney Burnevik and Kylie Aswegan.

Sydney Burnevik took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Lily McKenzie.

Next games:

On Wednesday, the Elks will host Hibbing/Chisholm at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena and the Cougars will host Eagan at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.