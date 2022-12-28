Trailing in third period – Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers win nevertheless

The road team Blake Bears held the grip before the third period to lead with 3-2 in the game. The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers, however, managed to turn the game around and win 5-3.

The hosting Panthers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Noelle Hemr . Grace Laager assisted.

The Bears' Sam Broz tied the game in the first period, assisted by Suzy Higuchi .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bears led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Jaycee Chatleain tied it up 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Grace Laager and Noelle Hemr.

Katie Ball took the lead one minute later, assisted by Hannah Thompson and Lauren O'Hara .

Grace Laager increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jaycee Chatleain.

Next games:

On Wednesday the Panthers will play on the road against the Stars at 11:30 a.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament, while the Bears will face the Ponies road at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament.