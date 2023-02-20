Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Tourney Team Preview: Warroad

The Warriors bring a high-powered offensive attack intent on winning their second straight state championship.

Warroad vs Proctor-Hermantown_0848.jpg
Warroad celebrates their win the State Class A Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
February 20, 2023 05:21 PM

Section 8A

No. 1 Warroad Warriors

23-3-1

Coach: David Marvin

Players to Watch: #6 F Rylee Bartz, #13 F Talya Hendrickson, #16 F Kate Johnson

14th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

3 State Championships

The defending state champions make the trip to the Xcel Energy Center as championship favorites after an extremely impressive season. Warroad is the only team in either class, boys or girls, to be ranked No. 1 in every Let’s Play Hockey poll this season and has only been kept to close games by two Class A opponents. All of the Warriors’ losses have come to teams in the top 10 of the Class AA rankings, with two coming against top-five teams.

Warroad rolled through Section 8A play with a 9-2 win over East Grand Forks and an 8-0 win over Crookston in the championship game, with Rylee Bartz and Talya Hendrickson each scoring five points in the title game. The senior forward trio of Bartz (54 goals, 43 assists), Hendrickson (35 goals, 55 assists) and Kate Johnson (33 goals, 55 assists) are first, second and fourth, respectively, in the state in scoring.

Bartz, a St. Thomas commit, was the leading scorer in North Dakota last season while playing for Fargo North/South and scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime of the state championship game. Her scoring prowess has translated to Minnesota, and she is almost certain to top 100 points this season with Warroad.

There’s a 62-point gap between third and fourth on the Warroad scoring list this season, but the Warriors still have the depth to beat most opponents with nine players totaling 20 or more points. That’s helped by a power play that is running at over 40% on the year.

Senior goalie Kate Stephens has played the majority of the season in net, including both section tournament games. She faced only 10 shots total in the two Section 8A games.

Of the teams that the Warriors could face in the state tournament, only No. 3A Proctor/Hermantown and No. 5A Orono have given them a close game. Warroad outshot the Mirage 48-19 in a 3-2 overtime win back in November and picked up a 4-0 win in late December. A 3-1 defeat of Orono in November is the only meeting between those two teams this season.

The Warriors will face unseeded Albert Lea in the quarterfinals before a matchup against either 4-seed/No. 6A South St. Paul or 5-seed/No. 8A Fergus Falls in the semifinals. None of the three teams have played Warroad yet this season. It’s very possible that a rematch of last year’s championship game against Proctor/Hermantown could be in the works.

If you’re going to win a state title, you’re going to have to go through Warroad. They’re the measuring stick that no other Class A team has been able to overtake this year, and it’ll take a great performance to stop the Warriors from earning another state title.

(Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings)

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 9A Duluth Marshall (8-2, Nov. 11), No. 3A Proctor/Hermantown (3-2 OT, Nov. 12; 4-0, Dec. 27), No. 5A Orono, 3-1, Nov. 19), No. 2A Simley (9-0, Nov. 26), No. 4AA Gentry Academy (10-7, Dec. 3), No. 11A Crookston (8-1, Dec. 6; 6-1, Dec. 28; 8-0, Feb. 16), No. 7A Mound Westonka (8-1, Dec. 9), No. 4A Holy Angels (5-1, Dec. 10), No. 15AA Lakeville North (10-0, Dec. 26), No. 20AA Roseau (7-1, Jan. 10; 9-2, Jan. 30), No. 10A Luverne (10-0, Jan. 14), No. 10AA Moorhead (3-2, Jan. 21; 7-2, Feb. 2)

Ranked Losses: No. 9AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-3, Dec 2), No. 5AA Edina (2-1, Jan. 6), No. 3AA Andover (8-4, Jan. 27)

Ranked Ties: No. 2AA Hill-Murray (3-3, Jan. 7)

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
