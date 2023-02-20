Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Tourney Team Preview: South St. Paul

Warroad vs South St. Paul_0515.jpg
Warroad’s Cahlilah Lindquist (20) tries to steal the puck from South St. Paul's Lily Pachl (7) during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jason Wachter
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
February 20, 2023 05:47 PM

Section 4A

No. 4 South St. Paul Packers

21-5-1

Coach: Dave Palmquist

Players to Watch:

State tournament appearances: 17

Last Appearance: 2022

State championships: 4

South St. Paul comes into the tournament for a record 17th time after coming from behind to beat No. 2A Simley in the Section 4A championship last week. The Packers lost to the Spartans twice during the regular season, but avenged that loss when it mattered most to punch their ticket for the short trip to St. Paul.

The Packers finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in the state in Class A by Let’s Play Hockey with a good record against a reasonably good schedule. Only four teams defeated South St. Paul this year, including Class A tournament second-seed Proctor/Hermantown and two ranked Class AA opponents in No. 2AA Hill-Murray and No. 16AA Roseville/Mahtomedi.

A trio of high-scoring players lead South St. Paul, with sophomore defender Lily Pachl first on the team at 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) on the season. Senior forward Sarah Wincentsen and sophomore forward Bailey Vesper each have 49 points.

mshsl page girls promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:34 PM

Senior goalie Delaney Norman has put up outstanding numbers in goal, sporting a .938 save percentage and 1.30 goals-against average this year. Norman allowed only one goal in the section tournament.

The Packers have outscored opponents 119-37 this season and have great numbers on special teams – 31.2% on the power play and 94.4% on the penalty kill. They’ve given up only three power-play goals all season.

The history of girls hockey in Minnesota is incomplete without South St. Paul. An early tournament contender, the Packers won three state titles in Class AA before moving to Class A in 2006 and winning the championship again that season.

After losing in the state championship game twice – in 2011 and 2012 – the Packers haven’t been back to the title game in over a decade. Legendary coach Dave Palmquist, who has been the Packers’ head coach since the start of the girls program, is the winningest coach in girls high school hockey history.

Warroad vs South St. Paul_0001.jpg
Warroad’s Madison Lavergne (14) scores on South St. Paul goalie Delaney Norman (37) during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jason Wachter

Last year, the Packers lost to Warroad – the eventual state champion – in the semifinals after defeating the Luverne Cardinals in the first round. They’ll face off against Fergus Falls this year in the late game on Wednesday and, if they advance, will likely progress to another matchup with the top-seeded Warriors on Friday.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 17A New Ulm (4-0, Nov. 12), No. 15A Delano/Rockford (2-0, Nov. 15), No. 7A Mound Westonka (2-1, Nov. 22), No. 12A Dodge County (3-2, Dec. 13), No. 16 Chisago Lakes (4-0, Jan. 14; 5-0, Feb. 14), No. 2A Simley (4-1, Feb. 16)

Ranked Losses: No. 3A Proctor/Hermantown (6-3, Nov. 19), No. 2AA Hill-Murray (4-0, Dec. 3), No. 16AA Roseville/Mahtomedi (2-1 OT, Dec. 27), No. 2A Simley (3-1, Jan. 3; 4-1, Jan. 27),

Ranked Ties: No. 5A Orono (3-3, Jan. 6)

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
