Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Tourney Team Preview: Rosemount

Rosemount returns to the state tournament for the second time and first since 2011 after beating Cretin-Derham Hall in double overtime on Sophie Stramel’s game-winning goal in the Section 3AA championship.

rosemount girls hockey logo.jpg
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
February 20, 2023 05:37 PM

Section 3AA

Rosemount Irish

15-11-2

Coach: Kyle Finn

Players to Watch: #5 F Sophie Stramel, #12 F Anna Shandorf, #36 F Cece Hanson, #1 G Natalie Kendhammer

ADVERTISEMENT

2nd Appearance

Last Appearance: 2011

0 State Championships

Rosemount returns to the state tournament for the second time and first since 2011 after beating Cretin-Derham Hall in double overtime on Sophie Stramel’s game-winning goal in the Section 3AA championship. The second-seeded Irish took advantage of Cretin Derham-Hall’s upset of top-seeded Apple Valley in the semifinals and outshot the Raiders 42-23 on their way to the win in the final.

This season has been a roller coaster for Rosemount. Early season ups and downs were followed by a five-game winning streak on either side of the new year before the Irish finished the year 3-5-2 in their final 10 games. Wins over Eagan, Eastview and Cretin-Derham Hall in the section tournament will have previous results planted firmly in the rearview mirror.

The unranked Irish haven’t been tested often against top competition this season – they’ve not faced a team this season that’s currently ranked in the Class AA top 10 – but they do have a pair of wins over ranked Class A teams in No. 2A Simley and No. 14A Albert Lea. Rosemount is 0-8 against ranked Class AA teams this year, with two of those defeats by a one-goal margin. Although the team has received votes in the Let’s Play Hockey poll, Rosemount has not been ranked since November.

Stramel, the section final hero, is a sophomore forward who leads the team in scoring with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 28 games this season. She’s followed closely by senior Anna Shandorf (14 goals, 16 assists) and junior Cece Hanson (9 goals, 20 assists) for the team lead in points.

The Irish have struggled on special teams this season – the power play is running at 14.3% and the penalty kill is at 78.3% – and have a tendency to give up goals with a 2.79 goals-against average. Although the team has used a rotation of goaltenders this season, junior netminder Natalie Kendhammer played every minute of the section tournament – she has a .915 save percentage this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In St. Paul, Rosemount will face a challenge unlike anything it has experienced this season. To win a game against the quality of competition the Irish will face in Andover would be a huge accomplishment and they’ve got nothing to lose after getting back to the state tournament for the first time in over a decade.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 2A Simley (3-2, Nov. 11), No. 14A Albert Lea (4-0, Jan. 2)

Ranked Losses: No. 11AA Centennial/Spring Lake Park (7-2, Nov. 15), No. 12AA Lakeville South (4-3, Dec. 1; 2-1, Jan. 14), No. 17AA Northfield (6-3, Dec. 6), No. 14AA Apple Valley (7-1, Dec. 8; 3-2, Jan. 21), No. 15AA Lakeville North (3-0, Dec. 10; 5-2, Jan. 26),

Ranked Ties: No. 14A Albert Lea (2-2, Jan. 24)

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
What to read next
Andover vs Minnetonka_0589.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Breaking down the Minnesota girls state high school hockey tournament
Find out when and where all of the action will take place this week and who the favorites are to come out on top. Look for your favorite team's preview and outlook at state as well.
February 21, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player wears a navy blue Team USA jersey with the number four on it.
Minnesota Girls
Ellah Hause brings Team USA prestige to Minnesota Ms. Hockey finalists
Hause, a senior at Hill-Murray, is the lone defender to make the top-five finalists for the 2023 Ms. Hockey award.
February 21, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_0809.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Warroad's Rylee Bartz is dominating in Minnesota, just as she did in North Dakota
Bartz, playing on a prolific top line alongside Tayla Hendrickson and Kate Johnson, is Minnesota's top scorer this year.
February 21, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Warroad vs South St. Paul_0515.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: South St. Paul
The Packers have outscored opponents 119-37 this season and have great numbers on special teams – 31.2% on the power play and 94.4% on the penalty kill. They’ve given up only three power-play goals all season.
February 20, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson