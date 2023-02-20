Tourney Team Preview: Rosemount

Section 3AA

Rosemount Irish

15-11-2

Coach: Kyle Finn

Players to Watch: #5 F Sophie Stramel, #12 F Anna Shandorf, #36 F Cece Hanson, #1 G Natalie Kendhammer

2nd Appearance

Last Appearance: 2011

0 State Championships

Rosemount returns to the state tournament for the second time and first since 2011 after beating Cretin-Derham Hall in double overtime on Sophie Stramel’s game-winning goal in the Section 3AA championship. The second-seeded Irish took advantage of Cretin Derham-Hall’s upset of top-seeded Apple Valley in the semifinals and outshot the Raiders 42-23 on their way to the win in the final.

This season has been a roller coaster for Rosemount. Early season ups and downs were followed by a five-game winning streak on either side of the new year before the Irish finished the year 3-5-2 in their final 10 games. Wins over Eagan, Eastview and Cretin-Derham Hall in the section tournament will have previous results planted firmly in the rearview mirror.

The unranked Irish haven’t been tested often against top competition this season – they’ve not faced a team this season that’s currently ranked in the Class AA top 10 – but they do have a pair of wins over ranked Class A teams in No. 2A Simley and No. 14A Albert Lea. Rosemount is 0-8 against ranked Class AA teams this year, with two of those defeats by a one-goal margin. Although the team has received votes in the Let’s Play Hockey poll, Rosemount has not been ranked since November.

Stramel, the section final hero, is a sophomore forward who leads the team in scoring with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 28 games this season. She’s followed closely by senior Anna Shandorf (14 goals, 16 assists) and junior Cece Hanson (9 goals, 20 assists) for the team lead in points.

The Irish have struggled on special teams this season – the power play is running at 14.3% and the penalty kill is at 78.3% – and have a tendency to give up goals with a 2.79 goals-against average. Although the team has used a rotation of goaltenders this season, junior netminder Natalie Kendhammer played every minute of the section tournament – she has a .915 save percentage this season.

In St. Paul, Rosemount will face a challenge unlike anything it has experienced this season. To win a game against the quality of competition the Irish will face in Andover would be a huge accomplishment and they’ve got nothing to lose after getting back to the state tournament for the first time in over a decade.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 2A Simley (3-2, Nov. 11), No. 14A Albert Lea (4-0, Jan. 2)

Ranked Losses: No. 11AA Centennial/Spring Lake Park (7-2, Nov. 15), No. 12AA Lakeville South (4-3, Dec. 1; 2-1, Jan. 14), No. 17AA Northfield (6-3, Dec. 6), No. 14AA Apple Valley (7-1, Dec. 8; 3-2, Jan. 21), No. 15AA Lakeville North (3-0, Dec. 10; 5-2, Jan. 26),

Ranked Ties: No. 14A Albert Lea (2-2, Jan. 24)