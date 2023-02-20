Tourney Team Preview: Proctor/Hermantown

Section 7A

No. 3 Proctor/Hermantown Mirage

19-6-2

Coach: Emma Stauber

Players to Watch: F Hannah Graves, F Reese Heitzman, F Izy Fairchild, F Nya Sieger, G Neelah McLeod

8th Appearance (One appearance in 2010 as Proctor/Hermantown/Marshall in Class AA)

Last Appearance: 2022

1 State Championship (2021)

Proctor/Hermantown has built one of the state’s top girls hockey programs over recent years with five state tournament appearances in the last six seasons and a state title in 2021. The Mirage’s bid for back-to-back state championships was stymied in the title game by Warroad last season, and the 16 returners for Proctor/Hermantown haven’t forgotten.

The Mirage and Warriors are the only two teams to be ranked in the top three of every Let’s Play Hockey Class A poll this season and have a track record of recent state tournament matchups – Warroad has a 3-1 edge in that department, the exception being P/H’s 2021 semifinal win during its championship campaign. Of the six losses for the Mirage this season, the only two against Class A opponents have come at Warroad’s hands.

Proctor/Hermantown doesn’t have many blemishes on its schedule this season, with three losses to Top 5 teams in Class AA – Andover, Edina and Hill-Murray – ties against No. 9AA Benilde-St. Margarets and No. 5A Orono and a win over No. 4AA Gentry Academy in January. If anything, the Mirage’s worst result is probably a 5-2 loss way back in December to a very respectable Champlin Park/Coon Rapids team that received votes in the most recent Class AA poll and gave No. 6AA Maple Grove a run for its money in the Section 5AA semifinals.

The co-op defeated Duluth Marshall for the third consecutive season in the Section 7AA final to book its trip to St. Paul. The Hilltoppers made things interesting despite being mostly smothered for much of the game – Proctor/Hermantown outshot Marshall 39-15 and limited its opponent to 7 total shots over the final two periods – but couldn’t find a tying goal after rallying to score with a minute left in regulation. Proctor/Hermantown has now ended Duluth Marshall’s last five seasons in the section tournament.

Proctor/Hermantown's Reese Heitzman (21) and Orono’s Kaeli Loopman (21) battled for the puck behind the Orono goal during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

With a very balanced scoring attack and the ability to stifle teams in the neutral zone, Proctor/Hermantown has the depth to play with just about any team in the state. Junior forward Hannah Graves leads the way with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists), but is closely followed by senior Reese Heitzman (18 goals, 11 assists) and junior Bemidji State commit Izy Fairchild (16 goals, 10 assists) in the scoring race with six total players over 20 points on the year.

Sophomore goalie Neelah McLeod has been solid in net for the Mirage, sporting a .916 save percentage and and 1.95 goals-against average in 15 games this season. Ninth-grader Suri Langley has also seen time in goal this season, but has not played since January.

Ranked Wins (Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 16AA Roseville/Mahtomedi (6-0, Nov. 11), No. 6A South St. Paul (6-3, Nov. 19), No. 18AA Grand Rapids/Greenway (4-1, Dec. 8), No. 11 Crookston (4-1, Dec. 26), No. 15AA Lakeville North (5-2, Dec. 28), No. 20A Moose Lake Area (7-1, Jan. 3), No. 16A Chisago Lakes (3-1, Jan. 12), No. 4 Gentry Academy (3-2, Jan. 17), No. 9A Duluth Marshall (4-3, Jan. 24; 5-4, Feb. 15 in 7AA final), No. 7A Mound Westonka (5-1, Feb. 4)

Ranked Losses: No.1A Warroad (3-2, Nov. 12; 4-0, Dec. 27), No. 3AA Andover (7-2, Jan. 7), No. 5AA Edina (3-0, Jan. 19), No. 2AA Hill-Murray (4-0, Jan. 27)

Ranked Ties: No. 5A Orono (2-2, Dec. 10), No. 9AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-2, Dec. 17)